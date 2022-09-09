NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.50 and last traded at 1.50. 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.60.

Separately, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on NGEx Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 1.51.

NGEx Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. The company's flagship property is the Los Helados project, a porphyry copper-gold deposit covering an area of approximately 20,000 hectares located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile.

