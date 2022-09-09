Royal Bank of Canada Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $110.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $85.66 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.79.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

