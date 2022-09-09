Royal Bank of Canada Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $110.00

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $85.66 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.