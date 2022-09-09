Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Lowered by MKM Partners

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $131.00 target price on the game software company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

Shares of EA stock opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $146.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,180 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

