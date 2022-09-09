The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

SONY opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.69. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,730,000 after acquiring an additional 435,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,461 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sony Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Sony Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,540,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

