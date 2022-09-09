StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ STEP opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.29. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

StepStone Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

