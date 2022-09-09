Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.20 to $22.10 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 77,412 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 422.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

