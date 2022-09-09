United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $199.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a $199.00 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Shares of UPS opened at $196.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.21. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

