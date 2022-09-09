Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Trimble Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $94.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,359,823,000 after buying an additional 315,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $896,033,000 after buying an additional 273,407 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Trimble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after acquiring an additional 555,983 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Trimble by 101.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

