MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target Cut to $8.00

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 133.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.75. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $51,964.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 430,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,508.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,946 shares of company stock valued at $207,568. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Further Reading

