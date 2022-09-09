MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.18.

MTZ opened at $79.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.25.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

