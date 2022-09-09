Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Consumer Edge downgraded Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.
Sanderson Farms Stock Performance
Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $204.00 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $175.82 and a one year high of $221.63. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.41.
About Sanderson Farms
Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.
