Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $57.33 Average PT from Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

NYSE PFE opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $264.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

