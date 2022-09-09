Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $15.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRFS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grifols during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grifols during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Stock Up 5.1 %

Grifols Company Profile

GRFS stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Grifols has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.31.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

