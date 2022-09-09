The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $383.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $383.29.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $318.00 to $258.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Down 1.4 %

Boston Beer stock opened at $341.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.07. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $563.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,101 shares of company stock worth $386,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 58.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,701,000 after purchasing an additional 475,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 13.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.