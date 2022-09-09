Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $44.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

EPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.91. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

