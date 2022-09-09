Analysts Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Target Price at $62.89

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 243.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 422.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 963,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,064,000 after acquiring an additional 779,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 192.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,767,000 after acquiring an additional 587,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

NYSE:LNC opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.