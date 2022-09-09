Brokerages Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) PT at $42.83

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 299,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. Premier has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

