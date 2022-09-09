Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) PT Lowered to GBX 220

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.33.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43. Kingfisher has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $10.28.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

