NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NH Hotel Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NHHEF opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. NH Hotel Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $3.88.
NH Hotel Group Company Profile
