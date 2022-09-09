NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of €58.00 ($59.18).

Shares of NN Group stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. NN Group has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a current ratio of 23.80.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

