NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of €58.00 ($59.18).
NN Group Price Performance
Shares of NN Group stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. NN Group has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a current ratio of 23.80.
About NN Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NN Group (NNGRY)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.