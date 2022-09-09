Scotiabank Raises Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$32.25

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$32.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Quebecor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. National Bankshares raised shares of Quebecor to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.05.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Price Performance

Shares of QBCRF stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.