Raymond James Begins Coverage on Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF)

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MYAGF opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

