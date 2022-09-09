Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 201 ($2.43) in a report on Monday, July 25th. HSBC cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBPFF opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

