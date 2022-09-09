Stifel Nicolaus Boosts STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target to C$11.75

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SNVVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

STEP Energy Services stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

