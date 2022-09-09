LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target Lowered to €710.00 at Berenberg Bank

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LVMUY. Kepler Capital Markets raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($806.12) to €815.00 ($831.63) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. HSBC lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($842.86) to €723.00 ($737.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $785.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $127.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $112.04 and a 1 year high of $171.91.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

