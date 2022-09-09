Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Konami Group Stock Performance
KONMY opened at 27.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of 30.02. Konami Group has a twelve month low of 23.26 and a twelve month high of 34.08.
About Konami Group
