Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Konami Group Stock Performance

KONMY opened at 27.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of 30.02. Konami Group has a twelve month low of 23.26 and a twelve month high of 34.08.

About Konami Group

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

