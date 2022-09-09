JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target to GBX 770

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 645 ($7.79) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Standard Chartered Price Performance
Shares of SCBFF opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
