Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$32.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$32.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.66.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$27.13 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$26.03 and a 12-month high of C$32.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.