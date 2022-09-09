Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$6.00 target price (up from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.31.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.67 and a 1-year high of C$4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$562.45 million and a P/E ratio of 12.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.60.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$392.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

