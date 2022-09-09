TD Securities Trims ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Target Price to C$6.50

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group restated a hold rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of ABC Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABC Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19. ABC Technologies has a 1-year low of C$4.48 and a 1-year high of C$8.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.01.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

