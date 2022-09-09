ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Earns Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.07.

Get ABC Technologies alerts:

ABC Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$543.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. ABC Technologies has a 12-month low of C$4.48 and a 12-month high of C$8.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.01.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.