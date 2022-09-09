Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the subject of several other reports. Investec raised Admiral Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.78) to GBX 2,560 ($30.93) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,422.00.

Admiral Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

