Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 6,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,759 shares during the quarter. Main Thematic Innovation ETF comprises 3.6% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Main Thematic Innovation ETF were worth $34,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

