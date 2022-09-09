TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$34.50

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on T. Barclays cut TELUS to a hold rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.68.

TELUS stock opened at C$28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$27.34 and a 1-year high of C$34.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.98.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

