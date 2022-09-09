Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Alumina Stock Performance

Alumina stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Alumina has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

