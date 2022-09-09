Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.25.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average of $79.68. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

