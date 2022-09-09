Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Trading Up 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.76. Approximately 7,690 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.19% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

