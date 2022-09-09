The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Capcom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. Capcom has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

