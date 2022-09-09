The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Capcom Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. Capcom has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.15.
Capcom Company Profile
Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capcom (CCOEY)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.