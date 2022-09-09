P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.81. 97,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 115,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 214,860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 51,214 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in P3 Health Partners by 809.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 167,847 shares in the last quarter.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

