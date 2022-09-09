Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 83.40 ($1.01). Approximately 7,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 321,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($0.98).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEVO shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Devolver Digital to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.53. The company has a market cap of £368.84 million and a P/E ratio of 1,191.43.

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

