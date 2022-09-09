Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.09. 151,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 187,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.