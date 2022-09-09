Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) vs. QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Head to Head Contrast

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of QuidelOrtho shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of QuidelOrtho shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

QuidelOrtho has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuidelOrtho 36.43% 42.55% 28.18% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -2,209.23% -517.32% -222.49%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares QuidelOrtho and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for QuidelOrtho and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuidelOrtho 1 1 0 1 2.33 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus target price of $98.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.41%. Given QuidelOrtho’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe QuidelOrtho is more favorable than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuidelOrtho and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuidelOrtho $1.70 billion 3.23 $704.23 million $23.60 3.47 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $530,000.00 16.84 -$11.73 million ($0.40) -0.73

QuidelOrtho has higher revenue and earnings than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuidelOrtho, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QuidelOrtho beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions. The Transfusion Medicine business unit offers immunohematology instruments and tests used for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions; and donor screening instruments and tests used for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The Point-of-Care business unit provides tests to provide rapid results across a continuum of point-of-care settings. The Molecular Diagnostics business unit offers polymerase chain reaction thermocyclers; and analyzers and amplification systems. The company sells its products directly to end users through a direct sales force; and through a network of distributors for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies, wellness screening centers, blood banks, and donor centers, as well as for individual, non-professional, and over-the-counter use. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. It develops NAV3-31, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for evaluating imaging repeatability, reproducibility, and stability, as well as the capacity of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging for treatment of anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha therapy in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA); NAV3-35 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for RA imaging; NAV3-33, which is in Phase III clinical trial for RA; and NAV3-32, which is Phase 2b trial for RA-involved joints. The company is also developing Tc99m tilmanocept for cardiovascular, kaposi's sarcoma, tuberculosis, and other immunotherapeutic applications. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

