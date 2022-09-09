Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $15,047,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,918 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 55.21 and a quick ratio of 55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.92. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $87.47 and a 1 year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.80%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

