Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

LGRDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Legrand from €94.00 ($95.92) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Legrand Stock Performance

Shares of LGRDY opened at $14.70 on Friday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

