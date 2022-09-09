XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) & Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Financial Review

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of XOMA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of XOMA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XOMA and Axsome Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA 21.35% 6.63% 5.73% Axsome Therapeutics N/A -679.57% -126.65%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA 0 0 2 0 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a summary of current ratings for XOMA and Axsome Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

XOMA presently has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 267.22%. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $108.56, suggesting a potential upside of 77.35%. Given XOMA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe XOMA is more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

XOMA has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axsome Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOMA and Axsome Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA $38.16 million 5.11 $15.80 million $0.31 54.90 Axsome Therapeutics N/A N/A -$130.40 million ($3.92) -15.61

XOMA has higher revenue and earnings than Axsome Therapeutics. Axsome Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOMA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

XOMA beats Axsome Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. The company focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners. It has a portfolio with approximately 70 assets. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation. It is also developing AXS-07, a novel, oral, rapidly absorbed, multi-mechanistic, and investigational medicine that has completed two Phase III trials for the acute treatment of migraine; AXS-12, a selective and potent norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase III trial to treat narcolepsy; and AXS-14, a novel, oral, and investigational medicine that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of fibromyalgia. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with Duke University for evaluating AXS-05 in smoking cessation. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

