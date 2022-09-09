Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $18.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

