Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €175.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €175.00 ($178.57) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €155.95 ($159.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €142.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €145.24. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($118.74).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.