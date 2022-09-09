Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €235.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €235.00 ($239.80) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MUV2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($311.22) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($306.12) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($330.61) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($341.84) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €242.00 ($246.94) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of MUV2 opened at €256.50 ($261.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €228.94 and a 200-day moving average of €230.59. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of €166.59 ($169.99) and a 1 year high of €198.95 ($203.01).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

