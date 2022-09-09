UBS Group Reiterates €81.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €81.00 ($82.65) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BMW stock opened at €72.95 ($74.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.75. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €77.66.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

