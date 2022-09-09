Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $100.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.32% from the company’s current price.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE GWRE opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.08.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

